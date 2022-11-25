Search icon
Josh Singh, young Sikh boy, goes viral after escorting Neymar at FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Twitter erupted as fans spotted the young Sikh boy walking onto the field with Brazil superstar Neymar in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

Indian football fans were delighted to see Brazil superstar Neymar walking onto the pitch with a young Sikh boy at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Brazil played Serbia in their opening group stage match in Qatar late Thursday night. The young Sikh boy, identified as Josh Singh, was the player escort for the Paris Saint-German star. 

Twitter erupted as fans spotted Singh on the field with the ace football player. Josh Singh was a player escort, which are children who players in sports like football and cricket walk in to promote awareness around specific campaigns. 

“Wow. Our very own little Sikh boy with Neymar at their national anthem,” wrote one Twitter user. 

“Good to see young Sikh boy with Neymar Brazil,” wrote another. 

“Our little buddy Josh Singh came out with Brazil’s Neymar at the World Cup today in Qatar. Neymar is one of the greatest footballer (or soccer) player to ever play for Brazil and in the history of the game,” said a third Twitter user.

 

 

Neymar and Brazil were off to a winning start at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Two second half goals from Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison sealed the deal as Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0. Brazil are among the favourites to reach the finals and lift the trophy. They will now face Uruguay and South Korea in their remaining two group stage matches. 

READ | FIFA World Cup: Ghana’s Osman Bukari breaks silence after being accused of disrespecting Cristiano Ronaldo

