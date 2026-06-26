Jose Mourinho predicts FIFA World Cup 2026 winner with emphatic 'go all the way' claim

Jose Mourinho has named his leading contenders to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, backing them to go all the way in the tournament. The legendary manager explained why he believes the teams have what it takes to lift football's biggest prize.

Jose Mourinho didn’t hesitate to name England and Portugal as his top picks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Portugal got off to a shaky start with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, which led to a lot of criticism for Cristiano Ronaldo. Still, they bounced back fast—beating Uzbekistan in their next Group K match. Ronaldo shut up his doubters with two goals, and Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao chipped in with one each. There was even an own goal from Abduvohid Nematov to top things off.

England’s campaign started with a 4-2 win over Croatia. Expectations were high after that, but then they stumbled—a goalless draw with Ghana kept things tense in Group L.

On the Beast Mode On Podcast, Mourinho was clear about his pick: Portugal should go all out and take the trophy. But he didn’t forget the competition. "They’re not alone," he said, and immediately pointed to England. "I always say England will reach the final. I look at the players—Lampard, Gerrard, Terry, Ferdinand, Beckham. Ever since that generation, I always expect England to do it. They never quite get there, but I always keep saying England."

Portugal faces Colombia next in their final group match, and both teams have plenty on the line. Colombia’s already through to the knockouts with two wins, but Portugal’s sitting in second with four points. If Portugal tops their group, things get easier—a likely meeting with a third-placed side in the next round. Second place could mean a much tougher draw, maybe even against England, Croatia, or Ghana.

England, meanwhile, has Panama up next. They’re leading Group L with four points, just ahead of Ghana—who also have four, but with a worse goal difference. Croatia’s not out either, sitting in third with three points.

Mourinho didn’t stop at England and Portugal. He praised France for their squad depth, saying, "France could field three different teams and still compete. Then there’s Spain, Argentina, Brazil—maybe not as talented as before, but coaches make a difference. Someone like Carlo Ancelotti, for example. Even after a flat draw with Morocco, it just doesn’t rattle Carlo. He always makes a difference."

He ended by doubling down on Portugal’s chances, saying, "Portugal are incredible, with an incredible squad too."

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