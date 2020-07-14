Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp unhappy with CAS's decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year UEFA ban

The Court of Arbitration of Sport's (CAS) decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year UEFA ban from European football while fining them 10 million euros ($11.37 million) has not gone down well by Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho said the decision is a disgrace while Liverpool coach described as "not a good day for football".

UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation. However, the CAS said that City did not violate FFP rules. They imposed a reduced fine for failing to cooperate with the governing body.

"In any case, it's a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty then they should not be punished with the fine," Mourinho told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Wednesday's clash against 13th-placed Newcastle United, Reuters reported.

"If you're not guilty you shouldn't have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and they should be banned from the competition. I don't know if City are guilty or not but either way, it's a disgraceful decision."

"I think this is going to be the end of Financial Fair Play because there is no point," Mourinho said. "I would like to see it used in a proper way. At this moment we are talking about Man City but in the past, other clubs were in a similar situation.

"I think it`s better to open the circus door and let everybody enjoy it."

As for Klopp, he said "I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday, to be honest," Klopp told a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

"FFP is a good idea. It is there for protecting teams and the competition so that nobody overspends and have to make sure the money they want to spend is based on the right sources."

"It`s not up to me to judge this and I don`t but I think this FFP framework we should stick to. I hope FFP stays just because it gives kind of borders that you can go to, but not over it, and that`s good for football," Klopp said.

"If you start doing that nobody has to care any more and the richest people or countries can do what they want.

"It will make the competition really difficult and I think that would lead automatically to a kind of world super league with like 10 clubs and it would depend on who owns the clubs and not the names of the clubs. It makes sense to have these rules."

Klopp did say, however, that City`s place in the Champions League next season might at least benefit Liverpool as they try to retain their Premier League title.

"They won`t have 10 or 12 games less now -- no other team would have had a chance in the (Premier) league," he said.