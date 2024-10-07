This man pulled Virender Sehwag's collar, punched him in dressing room while Sachin Tendulkar was…

Twitter
As one of India's most destructive openers, with over 8,500 runs in Tests and ODIs, Sehwag's experiences resonate with many fans who admire not just his cricketing prowess but also his candid reflections on life in the dressing room

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

    Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recently shared a startling incident from his playing days that highlights the intense emotions often present in sports. During the launch of Amrit Mathur's book, "Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket," Sehwag recounted an altercation with former head coach John Wright during India's 2004 tour of England.

    Sehwag revealed that after a disappointing performance in an ODI match, Wright confronted him in the dressing room and yanked him by the collar. "I was pushed around by John Wright... He pulled me by my collar after I got out cheaply," Sehwag stated, expressing his anger at the incident. He recalled asking then-manager Rajiv Shukla, "How can a gora hit me?" This moment underscores the high stakes and pressures athletes face, even from their coaches.

    The incident, which occurred during a period when Wright was moulding a young Indian team, was witnessed by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who chose to remain silent about the confrontation. Sehwag later lodged a complaint with Shukla, but the matter was amicably resolved after discussions between him and Wright, facilitated by Mathur and Shukla.

    Wright coached India from 2000 to 2005. However, his frustration with Sehwag's aggressive batting style occasionally led to tensions within the team. Former captain Sourav Ganguly noted that Wright often expressed his dissatisfaction with Sehwag's risk-taking approach.

    Sehwag's recollection of this incident sheds light on the emotional complexities of sports and the relationships between players and coaches. As one of India's most destructive openers, with over 8,500 runs in Tests and ODIs, Sehwag's experiences resonate with many fans who admire not just his cricketing prowess but also his candid reflections on life in the dressing room.

