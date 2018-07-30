Headlines

Sports

John Isner joins elite club with fifth Atlanta Open title

John Isner joined elite company when he saved four of five break points en route to beating compatriot Ryan Harrison 5-7 6-3 6-4 to win the Atlanta Open for the fifth time on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2018, 10:51 AM IST

John Isner joined elite company when he saved four of five break points en route to beating compatriot Ryan Harrison 5-7 6-3 6-4 to win the Atlanta Open for the fifth time on Sunday.

Top seed Isner became the fifth American man to win the same event at least five times after Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

But it was tough going at times for Isner against eighth seed Harrison, who took the first set and was clearly the better player early in the second.

Isner appeared to be wilting in the heat but Harrison could not take his chances and his opponent squirmed out of trouble before pouncing when presented with a break opportunity.

A revitalised Isner never looked back in the third set as Harrison's frustration finally boiled over and he smashed his racket against the court.

"I realise I was fortunate today," said Isner, at home in the state where he went to university.

"I've been on the other end where you have four or five chances to put your stamp on the match and you don't get it, and I just had one chance, and played a good point and was able to win the second set."

"That's how our sport goes sometimes."

It was the 14th career title for Isner, who lost a marathon semi-final 26-24 in the fifth set against Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon a fortnight ago. 

