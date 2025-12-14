John Cena's WWE journey comes to an end: Know what happened in last match at SNME

Vaibhav Suryavanshi flops against Pakistan, departs early in Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 match
SPORTS
John Cena finally called it quits with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with a final match with Gunther at the Saturday Night Main Event.
John Cena's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)'s journey finally came to an end at Saturday Night Main Event after he lost a match to Gunther by submission. Interestingly, this was the first time in nearly 20 years that Cena has tapped out in a match. Ahead of his last match, several WWE Hall of Famers like The Rock and Kane sent their best wishes to Cena.
Coming back to the match, Cena made his way to the ring after Gunther with his entrance theme song 'My Time Is Now'. Several veterans like Kurt Angle, RVD, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Mark Henry were also present at the ringside.
The conest began with Gunther taking down Cena with an uppercut and a few knife-edge chops. Cena replied with a series of his signature moves, which Gunther ended with a German suplex and a powerbomb along with a series of clotheslines.
Later, Cena even applied his signature move, 'Attitude Adjustment,' and put Gunther in a sleeper submission hold. In the end, Gunther applied a sleeper hold on Cena again, but the latter countered it with another Attitude Adjustment, to which the former kicked out. Gunther unleashed another sleeper hold, with Cena finally tapping out and losing the match.
After the game, several legends like Triple H, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, The Miz, AJ Styles, among others, made their way to the ring to pay tribute to Cena.