John Cena bids adieu to WWE with defeat to Gunther, ends his in-ring career with emotional goodbye; video goes viral; WATCH

A record-breaking 17-time world champion, John Cena, ended his illustrious professional wrestling career of over two decades, losing to Gunther at the 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington DC.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

A record-breaking 17-time world champion, John Cena, ended his illustrious professional wrestling career of over two decades, losing to Gunther at the 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington DC. Cena finally retired from his professional wrestling career, giving the Washington DC crowd one last banger match. He bid a final emotional goodbye, the WWE shared the video, with the caption, "One Final goodbye, Thank you John Cena."

John Cena forced to 'Give Up' in his final wrestling match

Cena was welcomed to a massive ovation from the crowd, singing his theme song 'My Time Is Now'. After meeting his long-time rivals/friends Kurt Angle (his first ever WWE opponent), RVD, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Mark Henry present at the ringside, the match started. Gunther started the match by taking down Cena with an uppercut and some knife-edge chops, but it was not very long before Cena unleashed his series of signature moves. However, a peak Gunther ended Cena's signature sequence with a German suplex and unleashed a powerful powerbomb and a series of clotheslines. Cena delivered his signature offence again, even his finishing move 'Atitude Adjustment' and putting Gunther in a sleeper submission hold seconds after the Austrian attempted it, but Gunther quickly took the upper hand again as the action spilt outside the ring. In a brute display of power, Cena once again turned the tide by putting Gunther through an announce table with another 'Atitude Adjustment'. Cena tried to pin Gunther, but after a nearfall, he followed up with a top rope leg rope. However, Cena wasted too much time talking and was once again taken down by Gunther with some offence, including a brutal boot to his head. 

Cena wasn't the one to give up, living up to his mantra, giving his all as he launched him for an avalanche AA off the second rope. But to no avail, as Gunther kicked out. Gunther got some offence in the form of a powerbomb and a frog splash, but Cena powered out. But once Gunther put the sleeper hold on Cena again, it was no escaping for a desperate Cena, who showed brief signs of life with another AA, with Gunther kicking out and unleashing his sleeper hold again, with Cena finally tapping out and losing. In his final match, Cena was forced to 'Give Up'.

John Cena's final goodbye

After the match, as Cena soaked in the adulation of fans, current WWE champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and a large group of WWE talent, including CCO Triple H, Cena's long-time rival, Shawn Michaels, The Miz, AJ Styles, Damien Priest, Carmelo Haynes, etc. Rhodes and Punk put their respective world championship belts on Cena's shoulders as a mark of respect, letting him raise them one last time as a mark of his immortalised dominance as a 17-time world champion, as the fans and wrestlers gave him a massive round of applause. Cena left his shoes and wrist bands in the ring, heading back after this one last match of his career.

(With inputs from ANI)

