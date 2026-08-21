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Joe Root levels master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most fifties in Test cricket

Joe Root's 66 vs Pakistan at Headingley equalled Sachin Tendulkar's 68 Test fifties record, broke Clive Lloyd's captaincy record and left him 3 runs short of Ponting's home runs record.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 10:59 AM IST

Joe Root levels master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most fifties in Test cricket
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Joe Root equalled Sachin Tendulkar's world record for most half-centuries in Test cricket during England's first Test against Pakistan at Headingley. The England batsman reached his 68th Test fifty with 66 runs in the first innings on Friday, tying Tendulkar's record that stood for more than ten years. In his 264th Test innings, he achieved the milestone.

Root matches Tendulkar, breaks Lloyd's captaincy record

After a slow start, Root scored his half-century in the 39th over of England's innings. After a quiet three-match series against New Zealand, it was his first fifty.

He now shares the record for most fifties in Test cricket after this performance.

  • Most half-centuries in Test cricket:
  • Joe Root (England) - 68 in 264 innings
  • Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 68 in 278 innings
  • Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) - 66 in 250 innings
  • Allan Border (Australia) - 63 in 238 innings
  • Rahul Dravid (India) - 63 in 250 innings

Root also broke another record with the 66-run innings. He surpassed former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd's record of 41 fifties as captain with his 42nd half-century as England's Test captain. As a Test captain, Root currently holds the fifth spot on the list of most half-centuries. Graeme Smith leads the list with 61 fifties, followed by Ricky Ponting (54), Allan Border (51), and Misbah-ul-Haq (43).

Three runs away from Ponting's home record

Root is nearing a milestone, requiring just three runs to surpass Ricky Ponting's record for the most Test runs at home, which he can achieve in the Headingley Test or the subsequent match. In the ongoing match, Pakistan was bowled out for 171 in their first innings, while England struggled early, losing openers Duckett and Gay. However, Jordan Cox and Joe Root stabilised the innings with a partnership of 150 runs, before Cox scored 73 and Root was dismissed LBW after a review confirmed the decision.

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Root also becomes the fastest to 13,000 Test runs

Root, playing for England in a Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, became the fastest batter to score 13,000 runs in Test cricket during the match, needing 28 runs to achieve this milestone. He accomplished it with a single on the first ball of the 80th over, marking his 153rd Test appearance for England.

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