Watch: Jhulan Goswami gets guard of honour from England team as she walks out to bat in farewell match

The third ODI between India and England was Goswami's final appearance before retiring as one of the top bowlers in women's cricket history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the England women's cricket team when she stepped out to bat in her farewell match on Saturday.

The third ODI between India and England was Goswami's final appearance before retiring as one of the top bowlers in women's cricket history.

The England team decided to commemorate the 39-year-old with a guard of honour as she entered the field for her farewell match.

In a tweet, England cricket also had a message for Goswami and called her an inspiration to aspiring cricketers.

"For over 20 years Jhulan Goswami has run in, hit a length and blazed a trail. She has bowled nearly 10,000 balls in ODI cricket, and she may just have inspired as many young girls to try cricket. Thanks @JhulanG10 , you’re an inspiration," said England cricket in the tweet.

 

Goswami also commented on her final match and said that she has to keep her emotions in check and said that she has a ruthless character. She said that Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur has seen her through her up and downs and they have fought and stayed together during those testing times.

The India pacer also talked about India's run in the 2017 World Cup and the effect it had on women's cricket in the country.

"I have to [keep my emotions in check] because I can't come with emotion on the cricket field. My character is ruthless, you have to play hard cricket and give your best. A lot of team-mates, people like Harman and Smriti, have seen me, with ups and downs. We've fought and stayed together through the ups and downs. It's good that the emotions come out early and after we can come back fresh for the game," said Goswami.

The India stalwart, who was playing her 204th ODI, unfortunately, departed for a golden duck in her final innings but walked out to a guard of honour from the players.

Jhulan was last dismissed for a golden duck against England in the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

After six years, however, in her final series, Goswami was part of the Indian squad that defeated England in an ODI series in England for the first time in 23 years.

