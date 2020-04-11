Trending#

Jeoutai Technology vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KJT vs YD today in Super Basketball League

Jeoutai Technology vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos

Updated: Apr 11, 2020, 11:45 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos

KJT vs YD Dream11 Team: Fantasy predictions and tips for Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos match today, April 11.

Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos Dream11

Point-guards: Chen, Keane

Shooting-guards: Creighton Session

Small-forwards: Lin, Li

Power-forwards: Guanxuan

Centre: Evans 

KJT vs YD My Dream11 Team 

Chen, Keane, Creighton Session, Lin, Li, Guanxuan, Evans 

KJT vs YD Probable Playing 5

Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team: Lu, Keane, Bochen, Lin, Zhengru

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Su, Evans, Yu, Chen, Li 

