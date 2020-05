Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Bluewings, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for VIT vs SLA today in K League 1

Dream11 Prediction - Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Bluewings

JNB vs SSB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Bluewings match today, May 8.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Bluewings: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: D-Geon-No

Defenders: J-Ho-Hong, B-Kyeong-Choi, J-Su-Kim, C-Sun-Choi

Midfielders: T Kunimoto, B-Kyung-Kim, M-Uh-Kim, K-Hun,Yeom

Forwards: L Veldwijk (c), A Taggart

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Bluewings: Probable Playing 11

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Probable 11: B-Keun-Song; C-Sun-Choi, J-Ho-Hong, B-Kyeong-Choi, Jin-Su-Kim; K-Won-Han, B-Kyung-Kim, S-Bin-Lee; T Kunimoto, S-Ki-Lee, L Veldwijk

Suwon Bluewings Probable 11: D-Geon-No; M-Jun-Jae, D Henry, S-Ki-Min, H Chul; J-Seong-Lee, S-Keun-Choi, M-Uh-Kim, K-Hun-Yeom, G Heui Kim, A Taggart

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors vs Suwon Bluewings: Match details

The match will be played on May 8, 2020, Friday. It will start at 3:30 PM at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju