SPORTS

Jemimah Rodrigues takes THIS BIG step to support teammate Smriti Mandhana after postponement of her wedding with Palash Muchhal, skips...

Rodrigues flew home after the Heat's clash with the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago to take part in the celebrations, but the event was called off when Mandhana's father fell ill.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 01:34 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues takes THIS BIG step to support teammate Smriti Mandhana after postponement of her wedding with Palash Muchhal, skips...
Jemimah Rodrigues has decided not to return to the Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Instead, she will stay in India to support her teammate and close friend Smriti Mandhana. The Heat confirmed that Rodrigues has been officially released from the rest of the tournament.

Mandhana was set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23. However, the wedding was postponed indefinitely after her father, Srinivas Mandhana, was taken to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli with symptoms of a heart attack. The situation grew more tense when Muchhal was also admitted to the same hospital the next day. His mother later said that he has returned to Mumbai and is resting while continuing treatment. With these developments, both families decided to postpone all celebrations. Mandhana also removed all wedding-related posts from her social media accounts.

In a statement, the Brisbane Heat said: “The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Weber Women’s Big Bash League. Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season.”

Rodrigues and Mandhana share a strong friendship both on and off the field. Heat CEO Terry Svenson said the decision to let Rodrigues stay in India was made with her best interests in mind.

“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,” he said. “The Heat club wishes her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future.”

Svenson added that Rodrigues was disappointed she could not return to the league but thanked the club and fans for their understanding. She has stayed in touch with her teammates and wishes them well for the upcoming matches.

Rodrigues played only three matches for the Heat this season before travelling to India for Mandhana’s wedding preparations. 

