Jemimah Rodrigues opens up how Smriti Mandhana helped her deal with anxiety during ODI World Cup 2025: 'She was trying to...'

The India batter revealed that she battled anxiety throughout almost the entire tournament, a struggle that began from the very first match. Read here to know how Smriti Mandhana helped Jemimah Rodrigues deal with with anxiety during ODI World Cup 2025.

Indian women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues, who is currently one of the strongest support of Smriti Mandhana during this tough phase, recently opend up about the anxiety she went through during the ODI World Cup campaign. The star player also revealed how Mandhana helped her in dealing with it. In an interview with Cricbuzz, Jemimah elaborated on the challenges she faced and how she eventually overcame them.

Jemimah Rodrigues on her battle with anxiety

During India’s ODI World Cup campaign, the intense pressure not only brought challenges on the field but also triggered a personal battle for Jemimah. The India batter revealed that she battled anxiety throughout almost the entire tournament, a struggle that began from the very first match.

Jemimah shared that she struggled to understand or manage her anxiety. "I was dealing with a lot of anxiety, right from the first match," Jemimah revealed. She explained that she couldn't always overcome these feelings, even though they "made no sense."

How anxiety impacted Jemimah Rodrigues?

As the tournament went on, the anxiety began to impact aspects of the game she typically enjoyed. Fielding, which she usually found liberating, started to feel overwhelming. She mentioned how the pressure of not scoring runs affected other areas of her game, "I started getting anxiety even in my fielding thinking, ‘Now that I’ve not scored, I need to do something special.’ I was not able to enjoy my fielding.”

The situation was further complicated by emotional breakdowns behind the scenes. Jemimah confessed that she found it hard to be herself on the field and felt numb during games, which were difficult to explain. The turning point came when she decided to open up to her friends, which allowed her to breathe again. She mentioned that sharing her feelings instead of pretending to be normal helped her process the emotions.

One of her main sources of support was Arundhati Reddy, who checked on her daily. Jemimah mentioned that Reddy understood what she was going through.

How Smriti Mandhana helped Jemimah Rodrigues deal with with anxiety during ODI World Cup 2025?

Jemimah said, she also relied on Smriti Mandhana, who tried to understand her situation and offer comfort. "I had a conversation with Smriti [Mandhana] also and she was trying to understand what I was going through and trying to put herself in my shoes and help me out."

The batter also shared in the interview that a visit to the church before the semi-final of the tournament with Arundhati Reddy eased her burdens, and a small conversation with Smriti Mandhana ultimately helped her regain composure before the most significant match of her career.

However, the most challenging moment occurred just before the highly anticipated match against Pakistan. Jemimah remembered waking up overwhelmed, despite several calm days leading up to the game. After a physio session, the emotions completely overwhelmed her. She went to her room and cried uncontrollably before calling her mother to confess that she was "not feeling okay" and didn't know what to do.

Jemimah found that unwavering support to be a critical source of strength. She expressed to her mother how much those words meant to her. This support served as a reminder of her worth, independent of her on-field achievements, statistics, or even her team affiliation.