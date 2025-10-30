FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand

Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final

Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment returns as spooky Halloween meme: 'You guys win...'

Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia

KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show

Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together

Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeSports

SPORTS

Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand

India has made a record victory by beating Australia to reach the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The Indian team women chased down a target of 339 runs against Australia, setting a new record for the highest successful run-chase in Women's ODI history.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 11:50 PM IST

Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand
Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

India has made a record victory by beating Australia to reach the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The Indian team women chased down a target of 339 runs against Australia, setting a new record for the highest successful run-chase in Women's ODI history. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur played a big role in India's record-breaking win against the seven-time champion team.

Earlier in the match, Australia could secure 338 (49.5 overs) with a massive show from Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Ashleigh Gardner.

The centurion Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur broke the Australian monopoly in the knockouts with a record-breaking 167-run stand in the semifinal on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With a huge target of 339 runs, the pressure led the team in blue to lose crucial openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early. Harmanpreet and Jemimah showed a great partnership in the 10th over, which helped India recover from the loss. 

Harmanpreet and Jemimah played the game reasonably, knowing the lags and kept exchanging the strike. During this time, their powerful partnership scored more than 150 runs, making another record as it has happened only five times before this in the knockouts of the tournament's history.

Notably, the previous five records were made by Australia's Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield with 155 runs during the semi-final match. The 167-run stand between Harmanpreet and Jemimah was a record breaker as it was the highest against Australia in a World Cup game, crossing the earlier 157-run partnership between Mithali Raj and Punam Raut in 2017.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change opera
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's his
Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand
Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup re
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to reco
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE