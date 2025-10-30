Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand

India has made a record victory by beating Australia to reach the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The Indian team women chased down a target of 339 runs against Australia, setting a new record for the highest successful run-chase in Women's ODI history.

India has made a record victory by beating Australia to reach the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup final. The Indian team women chased down a target of 339 runs against Australia, setting a new record for the highest successful run-chase in Women's ODI history. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur played a big role in India's record-breaking win against the seven-time champion team.

Earlier in the match, Australia could secure 338 (49.5 overs) with a massive show from Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Ashleigh Gardner.

The centurion Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur broke the Australian monopoly in the knockouts with a record-breaking 167-run stand in the semifinal on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With a huge target of 339 runs, the pressure led the team in blue to lose crucial openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early. Harmanpreet and Jemimah showed a great partnership in the 10th over, which helped India recover from the loss.

Harmanpreet and Jemimah played the game reasonably, knowing the lags and kept exchanging the strike. During this time, their powerful partnership scored more than 150 runs, making another record as it has happened only five times before this in the knockouts of the tournament's history.

Notably, the previous five records were made by Australia's Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield with 155 runs during the semi-final match. The 167-run stand between Harmanpreet and Jemimah was a record breaker as it was the highest against Australia in a World Cup game, crossing the earlier 157-run partnership between Mithali Raj and Punam Raut in 2017.