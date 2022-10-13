Search icon
Jeev Milkha Singh moves court after getting 63 challans worth Rs 83,000 for Mercedes car he sold in 2014

Renowned golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, son of the legendary sprinter has moved court, seeking action after he received challans for a car he had sold.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Renowned Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, son of the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh has moved court in Chandigarh, seeking the registration of an FIR against a car dealer and purchaser. This, after, Jeev Milkha received court notices pertaining to unpaid challans worth Rs 83,000 for a Mercedes Benz car which he had already sold back in 2014. 

The golfer is the registered owner of the Mercedes which he had sold to Nitin Jain in June 2014, through a car dealer named Tejinder Singh. The deal was finalized for Rs 35 lakh. 

However, Singh continues to receive notices from a Delhi court regarding the challans worth Rs 83,000 which have been accruing since 2015. 

According to the Indian golfer's counsel Terminder Singh, all the necessary documents regarding the sale and purchase of the Mercedes were executed and an affidavit from Nitin Jain was also handed over to Jeev Milkha but despite purchasing the vehicle, the new owner did not transfer the registration of the car. The vehicle is a 10-year-old diesel variant and thus couldn't be registered in New Delhi. 

As such, on the applicant's complaint, the court has reserved its orders, regarding the registration of an FIR under sections 420, 406, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. The next hearing regarding the same will be on October 17. 

Earlier, when the son of Milkha Singh had received challans he sent a legal notice to both the accused and lodged a complaint with SSP Chandigarh, seeking a case against the purchaser and the dealer, but no action was taken by the Regional Transport Office in 2021. 

Once Jeev received another notice from a Delhi court, he complained that the accused duo were intentionally not transferring the registration of the Mercedes, and thus his name was being dragged into false cases as a consequence. 

