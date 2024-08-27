Twitter
HomeSports

Sports

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

Jay Shah was announced as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:33 PM IST

Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…
BCCI secretary Jay Shah will take over as the next chairman of the ICC in December after he emerged as the sole nominee for the high-profile job, the global governing body for cricket announced on Tuesday.

Shah, who has served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

The 35-year-old will succeed incumbent chairman Greg Barclay, who decided against running for the post for a third consecutive term of two years.

"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated in a release issued by the ICC.

Shah will leave his current position as BCCI secretary, which he has held since 2019, in the Board's Annual General Meeting to be held towards the end of the next month or in October.

Shah is currently the head of ICC's most powerful sub-committee, the Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA), a role that he took over in 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

