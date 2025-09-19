Neeraj Chopra's first reaction after poor show at World Athletics Championship: 'It wasn't my...'

RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate level released; get direct LINK, steps to download here
SPORTS
Neeraj Chopra registered an underwhelming best effort of 84.03m at the National Stadium in Japan to be placed eighth.
Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin ace, voiced disappointment after finishing eighth in the men's final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Thursday. The 27-year-old admitted the result was far from how he had envisioned closing out his season.
Chopra registered an underwhelming best effort of 84.03m at the National Stadium in Japan to be placed eighth. The last time he had finished outside the top three was at the 2018 Continental Cup in Czechia, where he was placed sixth. He was the defending champion heading to Tokyo 25, having won the gold medal in Budapest two years ago.
"It's not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges but it wasn't my night," the two-time Olympic medallist wrote in a X post.
It's not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges but it wasn't my night.— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 19, 2025
I'm really happy for Sachin, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal.… pic.twitter.com/OUcF4Mghrm
Neeraj further congratulated Sachin for producing a personal best of 86.27m in the opening round to finish fourth, and all the medal winners. "I'm really happy for Sachin, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal. Congratulations to Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters Oly and Curtis Thompson on their well-deserved podium places."
The World Championships marked Chopra's seventh outing of 2025. He has already won four competitions this season, including the Paris Diamond League and the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru. "Grateful for all your support - this only makes me determined to come back stronger," it concluded.
(With inputs from IANS)