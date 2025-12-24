Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'

GCA secretary Anil Patel provided latest update on Jasprit Bumrah's Vijay Hazare Trophy participation, which is set to begin from December 24. Read here to know what he said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated that all Indian players must represent their domestic teams when not on national duty. Consequently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to play for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 24.

Kohli will play for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi team against Nitish Kumar Reddy's Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru, while Rohit will be in action for Shardul Thakur's Mumbai against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In addition to the former Indian captains, players like Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Arshdeep Singh will participate in at least two matches of the premier domestic one-day tournament. However, Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing for his domestic side, Gujarat.

What did GCA secretary Anil Patel say on Jasprit Bumrah's participation in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

According to Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, 32, will not be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the state team due to rest.

“Bumrah will not feature in VHT as he is taking rest," GCA secretary Anil Patel was quoted as saying by the Times of India on Tuesday.

Why has this special rule been set for Jasprit Bumrah?

The BCCI has made an exception for Bumrah, considering his workload management. The Ahmedabad-based cricketer has experienced two back injuries in the past three years, leading to extended periods of absence and missed major tournaments, including the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 2023 WTC final, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. To ensure his fitness and readiness for significant events, the BCCI has permitted him to skip domestic cricket matches.

Bumrah is expected to return to the field during the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, although he is unlikely to be chosen for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026. The T20I series will see matches in Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31.

Subsequently, Bumrah will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches for the defending champions in February-March, playing in front of Indian fans.