FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway

US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all you need to know

Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DOJ, says ‘sensationalist’ claims against US President Donald Trump are…

BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know

Shared flights to handwritten letter: Sensational claims about Donald Trump in latest Epstein files

Avengers Doomsday first teaser: Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Russo Brothers say 'it was always...'

Delhi HC takes BIG step on plea seeking ban on OTT series UP 77 based on late gangster Vikas Dubey, issues notice to...

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 5: James Cameron film stays steady but still lags behind Dhurandhar, earns Rs...

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump raised Rs 18000 crore in donations in his 2nd term

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'

Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway

Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey

US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all you need to know

US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all yo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025

From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops

Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions

Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro

HomeSports

SPORTS

Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'

GCA secretary Anil Patel provided latest update on Jasprit Bumrah's Vijay Hazare Trophy participation, which is set to begin from December 24. Read here to know what he said.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 08:17 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has mandated that all Indian players must represent their domestic teams when not on national duty. Consequently, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to play for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 24.

Kohli will play for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi team against Nitish Kumar Reddy's Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru, while Rohit will be in action for Shardul Thakur's Mumbai against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In addition to the former Indian captains, players like Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Arshdeep Singh will participate in at least two matches of the premier domestic one-day tournament. However, Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing for his domestic side, Gujarat.

What did GCA secretary Anil Patel say on Jasprit Bumrah's participation in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

According to Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, 32, will not be playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the state team due to rest.

“Bumrah will not feature in VHT as he is taking rest," GCA secretary Anil Patel was quoted as saying by the Times of India on Tuesday.

Why has this special rule been set for Jasprit Bumrah?

The BCCI has made an exception for Bumrah, considering his workload management. The Ahmedabad-based cricketer has experienced two back injuries in the past three years, leading to extended periods of absence and missed major tournaments, including the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 2023 WTC final, and the 2025 Champions Trophy. To ensure his fitness and readiness for significant events, the BCCI has permitted him to skip domestic cricket matches.

Bumrah is expected to return to the field during the five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, although he is unlikely to be chosen for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2026. The T20I series will see matches in Nagpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31.

Subsequently, Bumrah will participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches for the defending champions in February-March, playing in front of Indian fans.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update, says, 'he is taking...'
Jasprit Bumrah to MISS Vijay Hazare Trophy? GCA secretary gives MAJOR update
Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey’s Ankara moments after high-level defence talks, investigation underway
Libyan army chief, four other officers killed as private plane crashes in Turkey
US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all you need to know
US scraps H-1B visa lottery, to give priority to THESE applicants, here's all yo
Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DOJ, says ‘sensationalist’ claims against US President Donald Trump are…
Epstein Files RELEASED: Second batch of 30000 pages of documents published by DO
BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM Yogi's gives nod to Rs 1518900,00,000 investment plan, here's all you need to know
BIG Boost to Uttar Pradesh: THESE 9 districts to get 12 new industrial units, CM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan and Kapil Sharma: Biggest comebacks that redefined relevance & ruled India in 2025
From Priyanka Chopra & Smriti Irani to Shaktimaan: Biggest comebacks
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting chops
Dhurandhar: 5 most impactful scenes that proved Ranveer Singh's intense acting c
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Brooklyn, daughter Harper Seven to other members making headlines amid family tensions
Football legend David Beckham's Family Tree: From wife Victoria Beckham, son Bro
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced security, extra features
Amid GhostPairing scam, these are 5 best alternatives to WhatsApp with enhanced
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhattacharya and other members of the singer's family earn? A look at his family's net worth
How much do Kumar Sanu, ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Saloni Bhatt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement