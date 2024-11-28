Meanwhile, India secured a dominant 295-run win in the first Test after dismissing Australia for 238 in their second innings on day four on Monday.

India's star fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, put on an exceptional bowling display on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's Perth Test. India's stand-in captain dismissed four Australian batsmen on day one, giving away just 17 runs in 10 overs. He claimed the wickets of Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, McSweeney, and Pat Cummins.

His wife, Sanjana Ganesan, also took to social media to praise her husband's remarkable performance. She also shared an Instagram story after Bumrah’s impressive spell, which quickly went viral.

Sanjana playfully captioned her Instagram story, "Great bowler, even greater booty." Her cheeky comment quickly caught the attention of netizens and went viral.

Meanwhile, India secured a dominant 295-run win in the first Test after dismissing Australia for 238 in their second innings on day four on Monday. With the thumping win, India lead the five-match series 1-0.

After India’s 295-run victory over Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings.

Bumrah picked eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, and claimed Player of the Match honours in Perth, where he was leading India in Rohit Sharma’s absence. It has propelled him to go past South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood to reclaim the throne of top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, India is gearing up for the Pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, which begins on December 6, with captain Rohit Sharma returning to the team after his paternity leave.

