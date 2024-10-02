Twitter
Sports

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah replaces R Ashwin to become no.1 bowler in ICC test rankings
After a great show in Kanpur against Bangladesh, the Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah has regained his place as the world’s best Test bowler in the ICC Test Rankings. This is the second time that Bumrah has moved to this elite position having taken an incredible tally of six wickets in the match, three each in the first and second innings. His current rating is 870 points, only one point ahead of his team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin, who was also impressive with five wickets in the same game.

The recent win not only helped Bumrah gain a higher ranking, but also made India occupy the leading position in the World Test Championship, which will help them qualify for the third final in a row. India’s dominating performance in the series was best defined by their seven wickets win over Bangladesh.

Newcomer Yashasvi Jaiswal also hogged the limelight by making a spectacular leap to the third position in the Test batter rankings for his scores of 72 and 51. His performance did not drop off and he was awarded the Player of the Match. Furthermore, Virat Kohli also moved up six places and returned into the top ten in the world at the sixth position.

The newest update of the rankings also showcased significant shifts of other players. Sri Lankan Prabath Jayasuriya climbed to a career best of seventh place after a series against New Zealand and Mehidy Hasan of Bangladesh also made impressive progress in the all rounder list to attain the fifth position.

This change in the ranking is not only about superlative talent, but also about the spirit of international cricket as teams prepare for future tests ahead.

