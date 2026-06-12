Jaspal Rana death: How India's shooting legend died? Fell suddenly ill during return flight to India

Jaspal Rana, a shooting legend and a coach that knows the art of mastering mind, died at the age of 49 on Friday. From PM Modi to shooting fraternity, condolences came from all walks of life. before his coaching career he lived a political life not many are aware of.

Jaspal Rana, a shooting legend and a coach that knows the art of mastering mind, died at the age of 49 on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah mourned his death and condolences also came from sports freternity and political circles. Rana's health suddenly deteriorated three days after he suffered from a heart attack.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also mourned his death.

How did Jaspal Rana die?

According to Dr Balbir Singh, Group Chairman of Cardiac Sciences at Pan Max his condition intensified due to travelling. “Mr Jaspal Rana presented with an acute heart attack that was already three days old. He had been travelling and continued to experience chest pain before arriving at the hospital in a very critical condition,” the doctor said.

A report by the Times of India said that Jaspal Rana fell severely ill on his return journey from Munich, Germany, to New Delhi after the ISSF World Cup there. While in Munich, the Indian shooting team had achieved a remarkable feat by winning four medals, including two gold and two silver, and in a short period of time an health emergency in the flight turned the joyful moment into grief.

TOI said, citing sources in the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), that Rana felt a sudden discomfort mid-flight after which he was immediately rushed for medical attention upon landing in Delhi. After arrival in New Delhi, the shooting legend was taken straight to a hospital for urgent medical assessment. According to reports, medical tests suggested the need for a stent procedure, but even after medical intervention, he could not be treated.

"Jaspal Rana was admitted to Max hospital, Saket on June 1 after experiencing chest pain and was found to have blockages in his arteries. He passed away in the early hours of Friday," hospital sources told PTI.

Who was Jaspal Rana?

Jaspal Rana's death has shocked the shooting world. Among India's finest shooters, he not only coached Manu Bhaker but gave India a highly talented shooter who brought the country pride with medals won at prestigious competitions.

He brilliantly guided Manu Bhaker to victories as she won twin bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Rana is survived by his wife, Reena Rana, daughter Devanshi, son Yuvraj, father Narayan Singh Rana, and his two siblings, Sushma Singh and Subhash Rana.

He was beyond surface level coach who not only taught tricks but opened the world of mental strength to his players. He was known for emphasizing emotional control, resilience, and concentration. He was vocal about how he trained young shooters manage pressure, distractions, and social media addiction.

He was not always a shooter, but also had an active political career, during which he contested elections first from the BJP and then to the Congress.