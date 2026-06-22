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Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant victory over Tunisia

The 1000th match in FIFA World Cup history turned into a landmark occasion for Japan as the Samurai Blue registered the biggest victory in their World Cup journey, thrashing Tunisia 4-0 in a Group F clash at Estadio Monterrey on Sunday.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Japan becomes first Asian team to achieve rare World Cup feat with dominant victory over Tunisia
Tunisia (L) and Japan players for the national anthem before the 1000th FIFA World Cup match. (Image Source: ANI)
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The 1000th match in FIFA World Cup history turned into a landmark occasion for Japan as the Samurai Blue registered the biggest victory in their World Cup journey, thrashing Tunisia 4-0 in a Group F clash at Estadio Monterrey on Sunday.

Ninety-six years after the first World Cup match was played in Montevideo, Uruguay, Japan marked the tournament's 1000th game by becoming the first Asian nation to score four goals in a FIFA World Cup match.

The emphatic result also extended their unbeaten run at the World Cup to four matches, the longest such streak in the country's history.

Japan achieves rare World Cup feat 

The victory lifted Japan to four points in Group F, level with leaders Netherlands but behind on goals scored. Tunisia, meanwhile, were eliminated in the group stage for a seventh successive World Cup appearance, extending an unwanted record.

Only Scotland, with eight previous appearances, have played in more World Cups without ever reaching the knockout rounds.

According to ESPN, Japan's fast start produced another record when Daichi Kamada found the net after just 3 minutes and 27 seconds, the quickest goal ever scored by a Japanese player in FIFA World Cup history.

Ayase Ueda emerged as the star of the night, becoming the first Japanese footballer to score a brace and register three goal contributions in a single World Cup match. His two goals and overall influence spearheaded a dominant performance that left Tunisia chasing shadows for much of the contest.

Tunisia becomes 4th African nation to play 20 World Cup games

The match against Japan was Tunisia's 20th FIFA World Cup match. They became only the fourth African nation to reach that mark after Cameroon (26 matches), Morocco (25) and Nigeria (21).

Japan seized control early through Kamada after a flowing team move exposed the Tunisian defence. Ueda doubled the lead in the 31st minute with a low finish into the corner before Junya Ito added a third midway through the second half after racing clear of the defence.

Ueda completed the scoring late on with a looping header, sealing Japan's first-ever four-goal World Cup performance and strengthening their hopes of automatic qualification for the Round of 32.

Japan now need only a point from their final group match against Sweden, while Tunisia bow out after another group-stage exit.

(With ANI inputs)

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