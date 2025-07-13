Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: When and where to watch live in India, head-to-head record and more

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for his third consecutive Wimbledon title, which would make him only the fifth man in the Open Era to achieve this feat. He defeated Taylor Fritz in his semifinal clash.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2025 this Sunday, marking a repeat of their recent encounter in the French Open final. In that match, Alcaraz claimed victory. As the Spaniard seeks his third consecutive title, Sinner is on a quest for his first Wimbledon championship.

Alcaraz aims to join an elite group of only four men—Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic—who have won three titles in succession. Currently, Alcaraz is enjoying an incredible run, having won 24 matches consecutively.

The upcoming match promises to be an exciting showdown, especially since they recently competed in the longest French Open final in history, which lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. Alcaraz, who was down two sets, made a remarkable comeback to win the match with scores of 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

This final also ranks as the second-longest Grand Slam final, following the 2012 Australian Open clash between Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, which lasted approximately five hours and 53 minutes. Alcaraz has won five consecutive matches against Sinner.

Live Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday. Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. For online viewers, the match will be available to stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, as well as the JioCinema app and website.

Head-to-head

In total, the two players have faced each other in 12 matches. Carlos Alcaraz has secured victory in eight of those matches, while Sinner has claimed triumph in four. When it comes to Grand Slam events, the Spaniard holds an advantage, having won three out of four encounters. The sole match played on Grass Court was won by Sinner.

The memory of their five-and-a-half-hour French Open final from just last month will undoubtedly add an extra layer of anticipation and drama to this Wimbledon final.

Also read| Virat Kohli effect? Jonathan Trott slams Shubman Gill's on-field 'acting' and confrontational captaincy at Lord's