Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to lock horns in the finals of the French Open 2025 on Sunday, June 8.

World's No Jannik Sinner will be locking horns on Sunday with the defending champion of the French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner will be aiming to clinch his first-ever title at the clay-court major. On the other hand, Alcaraz will be looking to become the first player since Rafael Nadal in 2020 to clinch back-to-back French Open titles. Ahead of this high-voltage game, take a look at all the important details about the upcoming match at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

When will the match start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner French Open 2025 final will commence at 6:30 pm IST.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head-to-Head stats

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be facing each other for the 12th time tonight. In the 11 matches played between them, Alcaraz has won 7 times while Sinner has managed to clinch the game just 4 times.

In the Grand Slam, this will be the fourth time when Sinner and Alcaraz will go head-to-head, and the second time at the French Open.

Where to watch the French Open 2025 match?

The French Open 2025 Final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can also be viewed on SonyLIV.