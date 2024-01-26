Twitter
Sports

Jannik Sinner knocks out ten-time champion Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2024 semi-final

Sinner defeated the top seed with a score of 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3, marking Djokovic's first defeat at his beloved Melbourne Park fortress in six years.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 02:41 PM IST

Jannik Sinner delivered a stunning blow to defending champion Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open on Friday. In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Sinner defeated the top seed with a score of 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3, marking Djokovic's first defeat at his beloved Melbourne Park fortress in six years. This victory propelled Sinner into his first-ever Grand Slam final.

As the fourth seed, Sinner had already surprised Djokovic twice in their previous three encounters at the end of last season. He wasted no time in making his presence known on Rod Laver Arena, capitalizing on his opponent's shaky serve and error-prone backhand to comfortably secure the opening set.

Djokovic, who had not suffered a loss at his favorite stomping ground since the 2018 edition, where he fell to South Korean Chung Hyeon, faced worrisome signs as the 22-year-old Sinner dominated the next set with a double break.

The Sinner tsunami continued to surge in the third set, but Djokovic elevated his game to hold his ground. The tension reached its peak during the tiebreak, where Sinner squandered a match point at 6-5 by hitting a forehand into the net, giving his opponent a lifeline.

Djokovic seized the opportunity and claimed the next three points, drawing thunderous cheers from the crowd. However, Sinner quickly regained his composure, breaking Djokovic's serve to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the fourth set. From there, he never looked back, ultimately ending Djokovic's 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park and dashing his hopes of securing a record 25th major title.

