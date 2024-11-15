Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, held the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.

Renowned former American boxing world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, is set to make a remarkable comeback to professional boxing at the age of 58. He will face off against American YouTuber Jake Paul in what is arguably the most highly anticipated boxing bout of 2024. The match will be broadcast on the popular streaming platform Netflix and will be a significant event in the professional boxing world. Despite some modifications to the rules, the match will still be recorded in the professional boxing records of both Tyson and Paul, ensuring a substantial payout for both fighters.

The bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will consist of eight rounds, with a unique twist - each round will be shortened from the traditional three minutes to two. Additionally, both fighters will wear gloves that are four kilograms heavier than usual to enhance safety measures.

Although the match will feature these adjustments, it will be scored and judged in the same manner as any other professional boxing match, with the potential for knockouts and knockdowns.

Mike Tyson, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, held the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. With an impressive record of 50 wins, six losses, and two draws in his 58 professional fights, Tyson's legacy in the sport is undeniable. However, his last professional boxing match took place in 2005, almost two decades ago.

In contrast, Jake Paul has primarily competed against fellow YouTubers and celebrities, boasting 10 wins in his 11 professional boxing matches. His sole loss came against English professional boxer Tommy Fury in a split decision.

Critics have voiced concerns over Mike Tyson's decision to return to the ring at the age of 58, citing potential health risks. Nevertheless, Tyson is expected to earn a substantial USD 20 million from the fight, while Jake Paul stands to pocket an impressive USD 40 million. It is worth noting that Netflix will stream the fight at no cost to viewers.

