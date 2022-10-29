Search icon
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight preview: Check time, fighter profiles, live streaming details

Undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to face former UFC Middleweight Champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Photo: Twitter/ @mmafighting

“Now, the war starts,” MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva said ahead of his heavily anticipated boxing match with YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul. 

Announced back on September 6, Paul, who is undefeated in his fledgling boxing career, will face the former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva on Saturday October 29, 2022 at 9:30 pm Eastern Time at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale in Arizona, US.

 

 

In India, the fight will be live at 6:30 am on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva match will be available for live streaming worldwide on FITE.tv. The event is pay-per-view. Viewers will have to pay $9.99 to watch the fight live.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva - Fighter profiles

Jake Paul

Paul is a controversial social media star who turned into a professional boxer. After finding fame on social media platform Vine, he acted in a Disney TV show Bizaardvark for 2 seasons. He began his boxing career in August 2018 by beating British YouTuber Deji Olatunji in an amateur boxing match via a fifth-round TKO. 

He turned professional in 2020, beating YouTuber AnEsonGib in a first round TKO  and haas since been undefeated having won against retired basketballer Nate Robinson (second round KO), retired MMA fighter Ben Askren (first-round TKO), and twice against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (SD and sixth-round KO).

Jake's elder brother and fellow social media star and actor Logan Paul turned into a professional wrestler and is part of the WWE where he is seen in the RAW brand shows.

Anderson Silva

Paul’s opponent is an intimidating one. Known as ‘The Spider’, Anderson Silva is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. The Brazilian-American fighter is a UFC legend and was Middleweight Champion for 2,457 days. He had the record for holding the champion title for the longest time in UFC history. His MMA career between 2006 and 2013 saw him also make the UFC record for most consecutive wins at 16. In 2020, Silva left the UFC to return to boxing.

Anderson Silva began his MMA training with jiu-jitsu and later also trained in taekwondo, capoeira, muay thai and panantukan. As a professional boxer, Silva has 3 wins and 1 loss in 4 matches.

