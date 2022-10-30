Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva boxing match: Paul defeats UFC legend Silva via unanimous decision, check highlights

Photo: Twitter/ @mmafighting

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul stunned MMA and UFC legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva to keep his unbeaten run in the ring going. In the highly-anticipated Paul vs Silva boxing match on Sunday morning (IST), Paul defeated Silva via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73).

Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul took on former UFC Middleweight champion Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in probably the biggest match of his boxing career. Paul’s win will definitely see his card rise in the boxing world. Paul also scored a late knockdown in the match, forcing Anderson Silva to the floor as he eventually won.

The Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight took place at a pay-per-view event on Saturday October 29, 2022 at 9:30 pm Eastern Time (6:30 am on Sunday in India) at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale in A

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva highlights

Silva was on the defensive from the start as Paul went on the offensive in Round 1 while giving the UFC legend due respect. Silva slipped a few big throws in Round 2 as Paul kept his composure and kept replying.

In Round 4, Paul and Silva both warmed up and exchanged several jabs. Paul then came out aggressive in Round 5 but Silva scored more blows and came out on top. Silva started to show signs of tiring by Round 7. In Round 8, Silva attempted to bully Paul but the unbeaten boxer landed a hard right handed punch to knock ‘The Spider’ down. Paul took home the fight with a unanimous decision.

Post-fight, Paul was full of praise for Silva.

“Hard work pays off. I want to say first and foremost, thank you to Anderson. He was my idol growing up. He inspired me to be great. He was the first celebrity I ever met. Without him, we wouldn’t have had a fight this year,” Paul was quoted as saying about Silva.

Jake Paul also challenged UFC star Nate Diaz and Mexican professional boxer Canelo Álvarez to fight him.

