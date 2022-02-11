Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs UP in PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be locking horns with UP Yoddha in the 109th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday in Bengaluru. Both teams need to win to keep their hopes of making the top six alive.

Currently, UP Yoddha are placed fifth with seven wins and eight defeats from 18 games. They have managed to win two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are also fighting to keep themselves in the top six and are placed in the sixth spot with eight wins and seven defeats so far. The side has won three of their last five matches.

JAI vs UP Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha: My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Kumar Dhul, Deepak Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda (VC), Arjun Deshwal and Pardeep Narwal (C).

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha: Match details

The match will be played on February 11, 2021, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.