Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs MUM in PKL 2021-22

Match 21 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Thursday will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with U Mumba in Bengaluru. While the Pink Panthers are placed fourth with 11 points from three matches, U Mumba finds themselves in eighth place with nine points to their name.

The Panthers have won a couple of matches and lost one thus far while the Mumbai side has won, lost, and drawn a game each.

The Jaipur-based club had lost their season opener against Gujarat Giants, but found their winning combination and had a two-match unbeaten streak. They defeated the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha in their last fixtures.

As for U Mumba, they, on the other hand, started their campaign with a convincing victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, but lost and drew their second and third games against Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively.

Dream11 Prediction - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

JAI vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Shivam/Rinku

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Vishal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda (VC), Nitin Rawal, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal (C), Shivam Anil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on December 30, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.