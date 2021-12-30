Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs MUM in PKL 2021-22

Match 21 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Thursday will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with U Mumba in Bengaluru. While the Pink Panthers are placed fourth with 11 points from three matches, U Mumba finds themselves in eighth place with nine points to their name.
The Panthers have won a couple of matches and lost one thus far while the Mumbai side has won, lost, and drawn a game each.
The Jaipur-based club had lost their season opener against Gujarat Giants, but found their winning combination and had a two-match unbeaten streak. They defeated the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha in their last fixtures.
As for U Mumba, they, on the other hand, started their campaign with a convincing victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, but lost and drew their second and third games against Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively.
JAI vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba match today.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Shivam/Rinku
Vishal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda (VC), Nitin Rawal, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal (C), Shivam Anil.
The match will be played on December 30, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.