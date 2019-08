Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs TAM today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas

JAI vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali.

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting 7: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, and Ajeet.

Also read Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs PUN today in PKL 2019

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Rahul Chaudhari(VC), Deepak Narwal, V Ajith Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on August 21, 2019, Wednesday. It will start at 8:30 PM.