Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs PUN today in PKL 2019

JAI vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Puneri PaltanPredicted Starting 7: Surjeet Singh (C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Nitin Tomar, Deepak Narwal, Manjeet, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on August 15, 2019, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad.