Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in PKL: Best picks for JAI vs PUN in PKL 2021-22

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi League comes to an end tonight, and we have three mouth-watering clashes to preview. With the playoffs starting from February 21, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to cement their place in the playoffs as they take on Puneri Paltan.

Mathematically, both teams can still qualify for the playoffs, so it all comes down to tonight's game, which will be make or break for both sides. While the inaugural season champs Jaipur Pink Panthers are in sixth place with 62 points, Puneri Paltan are two places below having amassed 61 points so far.

With only one point separating the two sides, expect an iconic clash when Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru tonight.

JAI vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Deepak Hooda, Amit Nagar, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull (captain)

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar (captain), Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Tomar, Aslam Inamdar, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sombir, Amit Nagar, Vishal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on February 19, 2022, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.