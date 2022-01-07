Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs PUN in PKL 2021-22

Match 39 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 on Friday will see the second clash of the day between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru. The Pink Panthers are placed tenth with 13 points, while Puneri Paltan is languishing at the bottom of the points table with ten points.

The Jaipur franchise has a couple of wins and four losses so far and as far as the Pune side is concerned, they have as many wins and losses as their opponents this season.

The two sides will head into the clash on the back of contrasting results as the Jaipur-based team lost their last encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls. As for Puneri Palatan, they registered a victory against the Gujarat Giants.

Dream11 Prediction - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

JAI vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Shaul Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Elavarasan/Sachin Narwal.

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Vishwas S, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Shaul Kumar, Aslam Inamdar (VC), Arjun Deshwal (C), Vishwas S.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on January 07, 2021, Friday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.