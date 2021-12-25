Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs HAR in PKL 2021-22

The last match of the day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru. Both these teams were beaten in their inaugural game of the season, and so today will be a chance to break their duck and get all 5 points on the board.

While Jaipur Pink Panthers lost out to Gujarat Giants by a margin of 27-34, Haryana Steelers were beaten by Patna Pirates in a close encounter that ended 39-42 in favour of the Pirates.

As a result, both teams have one point each, which makes this a good match for the neutrals as well, given both these sides will be looking to get back to winning ways and get their season back on track.

Dream11 Prediction - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

JAI vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Shrikant Tewatia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar, and Mohit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Amit and Vishal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Vikash Kandola (C), Surender Nada (VC), Sandeep Dhull, Amit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit and Arjun Deshwal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on December 25, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.