Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs DEL in PKL 2022

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be locking horns with Dabang Delhi KC in Match 90 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Thursday in Bengaluru. Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of wins in their previous matches.

The Pink Panthers are placed ninth with 40 points from 14 games. They have registered six wins and losses each while a couple of games ended in draws. A win on Thursday could see them break into the top half of the points table.

As for Dabang Delhi KC, they, on the other hand, sit atop the table with 53 points from 15 matches. They have nine wins, four losses and a couple of draws. The Delhi-based franchise will look to add a few more points with another victory.

JAI vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Singh, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC: Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC: My Dream11 Team

Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull (VC), Vishal, Krishan, Sandeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal (C), Ashu Malik.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Match details

The match will be played on February 03, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.