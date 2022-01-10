Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for JAI vs DEL in PKL 2021-22

In match no. 46 of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 on Monday, table toppers Dabang Delhi will go head to head with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru tonight.

The match will be headlined by the only two raiders who have scored super 10s in all their matches in PKL season 8 - Naveen Kumar for Dabang Delhi and Arjun Deshwal for Jaipur Pink Panthers.

While Dabang Delhi will look to further solidify their lead atop the league standings, Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to rise up from eighth place in the table. With two top raiders of the league facing each other tonight, it should be a cracking encounter to see who among these young players comes out on top.

Dream11 Prediction - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

JAI vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi match today.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Predicted Lineups

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Amit Kharb, Shaul Kumar, Naveen, Deepak Singh

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: My Dream11 Team

Naveen Kumar (c), Arjun Deshwal (vc), Joginder Narwal, Shaul Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Deepak Singh, Sandeep Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: Match details

The match will be played on January 10, 2021, Monday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.