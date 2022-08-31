Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's no-nonsense response to Pak debutant Naseem Shah bowling with cramps vs India

Photo: PTI

In India's recent win against Pakistan in Asia cup T20, India came victorious and a large part of the credit goes to Hardik Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja who scored 35 was struck by Pakistani baller Nadeem Shah.

Nadeem Shah stood out with figures of 2-27 but a foot injury in the last few overs had him limping. Shah later bowled Suryakumar Yadav for 18 and completed his final over despite of severe cramps.

His display of excellent bowling skills and dedication earned him praise from fans and experts. People are also wondering if the result of the match would be diferent in case Shah was completely fit.

When this question was asked to Ravindra Jadeja, he said, “Aisa kuch nahi hai ke cramps agar nahi aatey toh hum haar jaate. Kyuki T20 mein last mein koi bhi bowler pressure me rehta hi hai. Experienced bowler bhi last ke 2-3 overs pressure mein rehta hi hai (It's not like we would have lost if the Pakistan bowler (Naseem) had not picked up cramps. No matter how big or experienced bowler one is, there is always pressure on them in the last 2-3 overs of a T20),”

“We were trying to score as many till the 18th-19th over so that we didn’t leave too many for the last over. Luckily, we delivered what we were trying," he added.

Lauding Naseem's efforts, Jadeja said, “Naseem Shah is a good young pace bowler. He knows what line, length and areas to bowl against which batter. All three of their fast bowlers were good. They were bowling in good areas. It wasn’t easy."

https://youtu.be/JwRcoxJDPX8

Read: IND vs HK head-to-head record: What happened when India met Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2018?