‘Jadeja finishing them faster than…”: Sehwag takes a hilarious dig at Australia after 2nd Test

After India’s convincing victory over Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, netizens started celebrating India’s win and mocking Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

After India’s convincing victory over Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi, netizens started celebrating India’s win and mocking Australia. Former India batter Virender Sehwag too joined the party and posted a hilarious tweet where he praised team India in his own style.

 

“Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS,” tweeted Sehwag.

 

Sehwag’s ‘chips ka packet’ comment was indeed hilarious but people also didn't miss the opportunity to take a dig at KL Rahul’s poor form. Replying to Sehwag’s barb, a user said, “Jadeja finished them faster than chips packets but KL Rahul was faster when it came to returning to pavilion. So clearly KL Rahul is the winner here if we talk about speed”  


Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin bowled with supreme command to help India win the second Test by six wickets a grab a crucial 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Jadeja was the star of the match as he grabbed seven wickets in the second innings, while Ashwin supported him well and claimed three wickets.

 

