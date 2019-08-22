ITF postpones India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie, scheduled for Sept 14-15 in Islamabad, to November

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday said it has decided to postpone the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie between India and Pakistan which was scheduled to be played on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad.

The tie has been rescheduled for November.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.

"Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cip Asia/Oceania Group tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on 14-15 September," an ITF statement said.

The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of the athletes, officials and spectators, it said.

"The tie has been rescheduled for November with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than 9 September. The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cu[p Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie," it added.

The letter was written over fear of security of Indian players after the government's decision to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir given under Article 370 of the Constitution. The tenson between India and Pakistan is high following the government's decision on Kashmir.

The Indian team was scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie.