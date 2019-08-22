ITF postpones India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie, scheduled for Sept 14-15 in Islamabad, to November

Headlines

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Jawan is reportedly Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film ever, made on huge budget of...

Mild earthquake hits Noida's Gautam Buddha Nagar

Jasprit Bumrah roars back to form in intense net session ahead of T20I series against Ireland

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ben Stokes returns to ODI cricket, rekindles England's hope of defending ICC Men's World Cup title

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

Watch: Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan discharged from hospital, says ‘Delhi ja kar…’

8 Foods to get rid of dark circles

Weight loss tips: Vegetarian mini meals to shed extra kilos

Herbs and spices to boost mood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

'Bahut jaldi tere ko goli...': Urfi Javed receives death threat, calls it 'regular day' in her life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav finally opens up about his mystery girlfriend, reveals 'woh Punjab se...'

India's first superstar gave 17 hits in a row, but his stardom ended just 3 years later, never gave another blockbuster

HomeSports

Sports

ITF postpones India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie, scheduled for Sept 14-15 in Islamabad, to November

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 08:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday said it has decided to postpone the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie between India and Pakistan which was scheduled to be played on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad.

The tie has been rescheduled for November.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) had written to the ITF to shift the venue of the tournament from Pakistan or postpone the tournament for some time.

"Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cip Asia/Oceania Group tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on 14-15 September," an ITF statement said. 

The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of the athletes, officials and spectators, it said. 

"The tie has been rescheduled for November with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than 9 September. The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cu[p Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie," it added. 

The letter was written over fear of security of Indian players after the government's decision to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir given under Article 370 of the Constitution. The tenson between India and Pakistan is high following the government's decision on Kashmir. 

The Indian team was scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Ek ghanta ho gaya': When BTS V was interrupted by Indian man in Paris

Himachal rains: Several houses collapse in Shimla, reopening of schools in state to be decided on weather conditions

Farhan Akhtar reacts to being trolled for casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Went through...'

This college dropout co-founded Rs 2400 crore firm, his net worth is…

Most watched Hindi film this century sold 5 crore tickets, was labelled flop on release; it's not Pathaan, Dangal, Dhoom

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE