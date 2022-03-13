'Full of josh': ITBP jawans play Kabaddi amid snow in the high Himalayas - WATCH

'Full of josh' is what the official Twitter handle of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said after they posted a video of the jawans playing kabaddi in the snow-clad Himalaya mountains in Himachal Pradesh in their spare time. The 52-second clip gave a glimpse into the lives of the soldiers who protect the country in the mountainous regions.

The ITBP personnel can be seen wearing heavy woollen clothing and playing kabaddi, which has gone viral on social media. In the caption, ITBP wrote, "Full of josh, playing in the snow", and added hashtags such as #FitnessMotivation and #FitIndia.

WATCH:

Earlier, a couple of weeks ago, the North-West Frontier ITBP had hosted the first-ever ice wall climbing competition in Ladakh. The event had drawn over 100 climbers.

In a video shared by ITBP, the climbers were seen scaling walls of ice, digging away with their ice axes, and reaching the top.