Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, ITA vs HUN, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League

After a 1-1 draw against Germany, Italy is all set to welcome Hungary for their UEFA Nations League campaign. The two sides have been placed alongside Germany and England in Group A3.

While the Azzurri are still fresh off their World Cup disappointment, having failed to qualify for the Qatar showpiece later this year, Hungary will enter this contest after a shock 1-0 win over England.

Between the two, Italy has an impressive record against Hungary. The Italians have won 16 of the 33 matches played while Hungary managed eight victories.

When and where to watch Italy vs Hungary, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 8, 2022, at Orogel Stadium "Dino Manuzzi".

What time does Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Tuesday midnight in India).

Where to watch Italy vs Hungary, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Italy vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Mancini, Bastoni, Biraghi; Cristante, Tonali, Frattesi; Politano, Scamacca, Raspadori

Hungary: Gulacsi; Lang, Orban, At. Szalai; Nego, A. Nagy, Schafer, S. Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Ad. Szalai