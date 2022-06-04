Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, ITA vs GER, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League

An entertaining game awaits fans as Italy is all set to take on Germany in the UEFA Nations League 2022.

After a dismal few months which ended their incredibly successful cycle, Italy will be looking to kick off their campaign against old rivals Germany with a win.

The European champions also missed out on qualification for Qatar 2022 due to a humbling playoff defeat. While they were heavily beaten in midweek, their neighbours went on to cruise into this winter's World Cup, where they will seek a fifth global crown.

When and where to watch Italy vs Germany, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 5, 2022, at Bologna.

What time does Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST (Saturday midnight in India).

Where to watch Italy vs Germany, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Italy vs Germany, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Biraghi; Barella, Verratti, Tonali; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Insigne

Germany: Neuer; Kehrer, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Kimmich, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Werner