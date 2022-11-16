Italy vs Albania Live streaming: When and where to watch ITA vs ALB friendly match live in India

Source: Italy (Twitter)

While the rest of the major footballing powers in the world have set up camp in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, having failed to qualify for the big tournament, Italy will play an international friendly against Albania. The Italian side will be looking to continue their recent good run when the two sides meet in Tirana.

After failing to qualify to their second successive World Cup, Italy will be watching others from the sidelines. They will be hoping to continue to build momentum ahead of the Euro 2024, and the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

On the other hand, it's a good chance for Albania to rub their shoulders against the big boys and give them and a tough fight.

Here's all you need to know about Italy vs Albania international friendly:

When will Italy vs Albania international friendly be played?

Italy vs Albania international friendly will take place on November 17, Thursday.

Where will Italy vs Albania international friendly be played?

Italy vs Albania international friendly will be played at the Air Albania Stadium in Albania.

What time will Italy vs Albania international friendly begin?

Italy vs Albania international friendly will begin at 01:15 AM IST (Wednesday night in India).

How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Albania international friendly match?

Italy vs Albania international friendly will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Albania.