It will be an extra motivation to play with Ronaldo: Danilo

Juventus' new siging Danilo expressed his feelings to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo and playing alongside him.

"He (Ronaldo) spoke very highly of Juventus and to play with him will be an extra motivation. I found a very motivated and happy Ronaldo. He spoke about the club like a family and this was reassuring to me. It was great to hear such things," Goal.com quoted Danilo as saying.

The 28-year-old right-back was part of Zidane's squad with Ronaldo during his time in Spain with Real Madrid.

Also read Bayern Munch sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan

Danilo said he is excited to be part of manager Maurizio Sarri's playing style and is ready to learn more from the Italian tactician.

"I like his style of play very much and I am ready to learn and evolve every day. Sarri has asked me to be very attentive in the defensive phase of the game, and that I am free to express my potential," he said.

Also read FIFA fines Manchester City over youth transfers, but no transfer ban

"I don't think I'll have difficulty adapting to what he is asking for. I know that defending is very important in Italy, but I am 28 years old and open to learning anything that I need to become a better player," he added.