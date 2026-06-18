'It was the last competition': Neeraj Chopra makes shocking injury revelation, explains split with coach Jan Zelezny

Neeraj Chopra has revealed he was managing an injury before the World Championships, shedding light on a challenging period in his career. The Indian javelin star also explained why he ended his coaching partnership with Jan Zelezny, offering fresh insight into the decision.

Indian javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra has disclosed that his disappointing eighth-place finish at the World Championships in Tokyo was a result of an injury he had overlooked prior to the event. Chopra made this statement ahead of his competitive comeback at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

Chopra faced a lackluster performance in Tokyo last September, where he ended up eighth with a top throw of 84.03 meters. He later admitted to battling a lower back injury during the competition, which necessitated a prolonged recovery period. This injury led to a delayed return for Neeraj Chopra in the 2026 season, as the javelin star acknowledged that it was "not a wise choice" to compete while dealing with back pain.

Speaking to the media before the Doha Diamond League 2026, the Indian javelin star remarked, "I had some injury before the Tokyo World Championships. We worked a lot and still decided to compete there, but I don't think that was a good decision because I already knew I had a problem. But it was the last competition of 2025, so I decided to compete."

The 28-year-old elaborated, "In an athlete's life, if there is one injury, you try to protect that area and then something else starts hurting. I had issues with my ankle, then somewhere in my shoulder. So I sat down with my team and physio, and we worked on every aspect."

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However, Chopra assured that he is now completely fit for his return, hoping that the injury hiatus will not disrupt his rhythm.

The Doha Diamond League has been a significant event in Neeraj Chopra's career. Under the guidance of coach and javelin world record-holder Jan Zelezny, the javelin star achieved a historic throw of 90.23m in May 2025, surpassing the 90m mark.

Yet, Neeraj believes he could have performed better, stating about that throw, "Technically, that throw was not that good. It was really fast from the arm, but if I had used my lower body better, it could have gone two or three meters farther. I haven't watched that video too many times."

He further explained, "I actually like my qualification-round throws at the Olympics or World Championships more because they're technically better. I feel relaxed and throw farther. But in finals or major competitions, I often become too aggressive and end up forgetting my technique."

Neeraj Chopra explains his decision to separate from coach Jan Zelezny in January 2026

As he prepares for this year's Diamond League event in Doha, Chopra will compete without Zelezny's guidance. The two ended their year-long collaboration in January. Discussing his choice to work with a new Indian coach, Chopra shared: "Zelezny was a great athlete and a really good coach. We worked on a few specific things, and I'm happy that I broke the 90m mark under him. But I had to stay in one place to continue working with him, and that wasn't possible for me. After the Tokyo World Championships, we felt it was time for me to work with my own ideas and an Indian coach."

Significantly, the Olympic medallist is currently training with Jaiveer Chaudhary, who has been Neeraj's mentor for many years and was a senior figure during his initial journey in the sport. He also disclosed that his present training emphasis is on honing his natural technique and refining it.

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