'It’s sold out': BCCI president Sourav Ganguly 'happy' with ticket sales for Pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh

The pink-ball Test match is the talk of the town and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is 'happy' with the ticket sales.

India make their pink ball debut at Eden Gardens when they host Bangladesh for the second Test of the ongoing two-match series from November 22.

“It’s sold out and I’m extremely happy (about it),” Ganguly, who was in Mumbai, said.

The former captain had also revealed the official mascots of the event recently. Even important landmarks in Kolkata have been illuminated with pink lights.

The historic Test will see the Army paratroopers flying to the ground to deliver the official pink ball to be used during the five-day affair.

Time to gear up for the Pink! #TeamIndia begin prep under lights in Indore for the Kolkata Test #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/MVzkaVjdmL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2019

A giant pink balloon will also be seen floating over the Eden Gardens until the conclusion of the contest.

Dignitaries including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have been invited to the game who will also ring the customary bell.

There are plans to felicitate India sports stars including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom among others.