'It's really going badly': India's T20I crisis deepens as Ryan ten Doeschate delivers brutal reality check

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate slammed the team after back-to-back T20I series losses to Ireland and England, saying 'it's really going badly.'

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate didn't mince words. After losses to Ireland and England, he said India must accept that they are underperforming overseas and put the responsibility on the players to fix it.

'The onus is on players to accept the truth'

With one game remaining in the five-match Twenty20 International series against England, India is already behind 0-3 after being crushed 0-2 by Ireland. Among the losses were a 9-wicket loss in Bristol and being bowled out for 76 at Trent Bridge. Talking about adaptation is no longer sufficient, according to Ten Doeschate. 'We have spoken so much about adaptability.' Saying that we must adapt is simple. However, we now need to comprehend the procedure and what is required to make such adjustments,' he stated.

'I don't want to stand and defend the players and also be overly critical, but the onus is on the players to have the mindset to accept that the fact is it's really going badly and look at the evidence in front of them. 'India has not lost two straight bilateral T20I series since February 2019. With their first-ever bilateral T20I series victory over India in a run of two or more games, England also made history.

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'Do we want 80m sixes at Eden or wins at MCG?'

The main challenge, according to the assistant coach, is mental. Two years from now, Australia will host the T20 World Cup; therefore, India must learn how to triumph under difficult circumstances. 'Psychologically, the challenge is to accept we are underachieving in foreign conditions,' he stated. 'Do we want to be a squad that knocks 80-meter sixes at Eden Gardens and smashes 250 in India? Or would you rather travel to Southampton, Manchester, and eventually the MCG and succeed?' Do we possess the mindset necessary to accomplish those changes? We need the players to take on that mental challenge. In an attempt to prevent a 4-0 whitewash, India will play England in the fifth and final Twenty20 International on Saturday in Southampton.