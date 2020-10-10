'It's crazy': Iga Swiatek reacts after becoming first Polish to win Grand Slam singles title

At the age of 19, Iga defeated Sofia Kenin of the USA 6-4, 6-1 in the final to join an elite list of players who have won the French Open at the age of 19.

Iga Swiatek created history on Saturday (October 10) as she became the first women player from Poland to win a Tennis Grand Slam title.

At the age of 19, Iga defeated Sofia Kenin of the USA 6-4, 6-1 in the final to join an elite list of players who have won the French Open.

Swiatek joined Chris Evert, Evon Goolagong, Aranxta Sanchez Vicario, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles who have won the French Open before they turned 20.

"I’m so happy. I’m so happy my family was here finally. It was overwhelming for me," the world number 54 said during the post-match interview.

"Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I’m here. It feels like such a short time. I’m just overwhelmed."



"It’s crazy for me because I watched Rafael Nadal lift the trophy every year and now I’m in the same place," she further added.



She is also the fourth teenage in the Open Era to have won the French Open without dropping a set after Evonne Goolagong (1971), Chris Evert (1974) and Steffi Graf (1988).



"I was just mentally consistent. I just wanted to play aggressive as in previous rounds. It was really stressful for me so kind of hard," she said.



The 21-year-old Kenin termed it as a great game and congratulated her opponent for the title.



"I just want to congratulate Iga on a great tournament and a great match. You played really well," said Kenin.