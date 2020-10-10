'It's crazy': Iga Swiatek reacts after becoming first Polish to win Grand Slam singles title

Headlines

iOS 17 to be available to download from September 18, Apple iPhones before iPhone XS to miss out

Educational qualification of engineers, designers behind Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Ridhi Dogra recalls Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture when she was sitting alone at Jawan sets: ‘I could see…’

Wordle 816 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 13

Apple’s big price cut on iPhone 14 after iPhone 15 launch, here’s how much it costs now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

iOS 17 to be available to download from September 18, Apple iPhones before iPhone XS to miss out

Educational qualification of engineers, designers behind Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple Launches Watch Series 9 In India: Know Price, Features, Design And More

AI imagines Hollywood superstars in traditional Indian ethnic wear

Apple iPhone 15 launched at Rs 79,900

Apple Watch Series 9 launched at Rs 41,900

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Apple Launches Watch Series 9 In India: Know Price, Features, Design And More

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Ridhi Dogra recalls Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture when she was sitting alone at Jawan sets: ‘I could see…’

This actor sold water cans for survival, did supporting roles before giving one of Kannada's highest grossing films

Karan Johar reacts to Priyanka Chopra moving to Hollywood and ‘doing well’: ‘The way she has….’

HomeSports

Sports

'It's crazy': Iga Swiatek reacts after becoming first Polish to win Grand Slam singles title

At the age of 19, Iga defeated Sofia Kenin of the USA 6-4, 6-1 in the final to join an elite list of players who have won the French Open at the age of 19.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2020, 10:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Iga Swiatek created history on Saturday (October 10) as she became the first women player from Poland to win a Tennis Grand Slam title.

At the age of 19, Iga defeated Sofia Kenin of the USA 6-4, 6-1 in the final to join an elite list of players who have won the French Open.

Swiatek joined Chris Evert, Evon Goolagong, Aranxta Sanchez Vicario, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles who have won the French Open before they turned 20. 

"I’m so happy. I’m so happy my family was here finally. It was overwhelming for me," the world number 54 said during the post-match interview.

"Two years ago I won a junior Grand Slam and now I’m here. It feels like such a short time. I’m just overwhelmed."

"It’s crazy for me because I watched Rafael Nadal lift the trophy every year and now I’m in the same place," she further added.

She is also the fourth teenage in the Open Era to have won the French Open without dropping a set after Evonne Goolagong (1971), Chris Evert (1974) and Steffi Graf (1988).

"I was just mentally consistent. I just wanted to play aggressive as in previous rounds. It was really stressful for me so kind of hard," she said.

The 21-year-old Kenin termed it as a great game and congratulated her opponent for the title.

"I just want to congratulate Iga on a great tournament and a great match. You played really well," said Kenin.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Two dead in Kerala due to Nipah virus, central team sent to state to take stock of situation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on private transporters' demands

Mukesh Ambani gets over Rs 2000 crore from KKR, Isha Ambani led firm now valued at 8.361 lakh crore

LIC Jeevan Umang policy: Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and get Rs 10,00,000 at maturity; check eligibility, features

Apple Watch Series 9 launched in India: Price, features, design and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE