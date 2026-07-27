‘It hurts when you can’t’: Abhishek Sharma on his poor form vs Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma admitted 'it hurts when you can't give back' after a poor run of 1, 8, and 2 in India's 3-0 T20I win over Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma expressed disappointment over his performance during India's 3-0 T20I series sweep against Zimbabwe, acknowledging that his low batting scores were painful, especially under the expectations of fans and the team. His struggles stood out as another young player gained significant attention during the series.

Sooryavanshi shines, Abhishek struggles

India completed a 3-0 T20I series victory over Zimbabwe in Harare, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerging as the standout player. At just 15, he became the youngest Player of the Series in men's international cricket, scoring 50 off 18 balls in the first match, 20 off 9 in the second, and finishing with 81 off 49 in the final match.

Abhishek Sharma, the opening partner, struggled in his recent matches, scoring only 1, 8, and 2. His performance extends beyond the series in Zimbabwe, with just one half-century in his last six T20Is for India, where his scores were 10, 16, 3, 1, 8 and 2. After the series, Abhishek broke his silence on Instagram. 'It hurts when you can't give back what so many people believe you're capable of. But this game always rewards those who keep showing up. Happy that the team got the win. Will be back stronger.'

Also read: Not Gautam Gambhir or Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, skipper Shreyas Iyer gives credit to THIS star for 3-0 series win vs Zimbabwe

Tough fight for opening spot ahead

With Sooryavanshi's rapid rise, pressure on Abhishek will only grow. Sanju Samson is also in contention. Sanju Samson is a candidate as well. Samson won Player of the Tournament for India during the T20 World Cup victory, although he is yet to be included in the starting lineup. There is now fierce competition for India's T20 opening spots. The Asian Games in September will be India's next Twenty20 International assignment. In October, there will be a home series against the West Indies. Abhishek has more than two months to make amends for his mistakes. The focus is clear for the time being. He must start afresh, improve, and find the attacking form that once made him one of India's most captivating T20 batters.